Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana, sends a strong message to Inter Milan after their tough Champions League loss against Manchester City.

Since his arrival from Ajax in 2022, Onana has been a pivotal figure for Inter. Across various competitions, he has featured in 24 matches, managing to maintain eight clean sheets while conceding 24 goals and executing 61 saves. At the youthful age of 27, he possesses an extensive career ahead, thriving at the highest echelons of the sport. Inter Milan's UCL season ended 1-0 with a Rodri goal in the 68-minute-mark. Inter Milan had their chance to tie but failed.

Despite all this, he finds himself in a state of contentment with the team, consistently expressing his happiness with the club.

“I’m so, so happy at [Inter Milan],” affirmed Onana, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano. “At this professional level you never know what happens. I’m available for Inter, they decide and I will accept what they want. I’m happy at Inter.”

Andre Onana's association with Inter Milan is secured until 2026, with an annual salary of $3.2 million. Nevertheless, recent speculations suggest that the club may entertain offers for his services in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

If Inter were to opt for his departure, they would face a daunting challenge in finding a goalkeeper of equal caliber. Nevertheless, Onana remains committed to the present, prioritizing his role in contributing to the club's quest for silverware.

The future endeavors of Andre Onana with Inter Milan remain concealed within the veil of time. However, one undeniable truth remains evident: he is an exceptionally talented goalkeeper brimming with potential. Fans are hoping he will help Inter Milan once again make it big in the Champions League.