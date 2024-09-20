Happy Founder’s Day to the men of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Incorporated! Celebrating 61 years of scholarship, leadership, citizenship, fidelity, and brotherhood. These men stepped on the scene at the height of the Civil Rights Movement in 1963 and have been committed to making meaningful contributions to society ever since. Showing some love to those “Centaurs,” here is the history of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.

Outlaws

Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Incorporated was founded on September 19, 1963, on the campus of Morgan State College (now Morgan State University) by 12 students. The founders of Iota Phi Theta were Albert Hicks, Lonnie Spruill, Jr., Charles Briscoe, Frank Coakley, John Slade, Barron Willis, Webster Lewis, Charles Brown, Louis Hudnell, Charles Gregory, Elias Dorsey, Jr., and Michael Williams.

What sets Iota Phi Theta founders apart from others is that most of the founders were non-traditional students and were 3-5 years older than the other students on campus. Gregory, Willis, and Brown were all service veterans, and Brown, Hicks, and Briscoe were married with small children. Of this group of 12, several were also working full-time jobs, and all were full-time students. Due to their diverse ages, responsibilities, and levels of maturity, they had a slightly different perspective than the norm for college students. With that mindset, they conceived and developed the fraternity’s motto, “Building a Tradition, Not Resting Upon One!”

The fraternity was incorporated on November 1, 1968, as a national fraternity under the laws of the state of Maryland. Iota Phi Theta is the fifth fraternity and last organization of the Divine Nine. Earlier this year, Louis Hudnell, one of the last living founders of the fraternity, passed away. Lonnie Spruill Jr. is the fraternity’s last living founder.

National Programs

Dedicated to upholding their founder’s vision, the men of Iota Phi Theta have created national programs to make a difference in their community. The fraternity has three supporting health initiatives. The Ora Lee Smith Cancer Research Foundation actively participates in the battle against cancer by promoting improved care and assistance for individuals who are impacted. The Birch Health & Good Health Win initiative promotes wellness and disease prevention within the communities they service. They are also partners with the American Red Cross.

Like other organizations, they have initiatives that promote financial literacy. The JP Morgan Chase & SBA (Small Business Association) partners with corporations like Chase and the Small Business Association to promote financial literacy and provide individuals with the tools they need for financial success. Iota Phi Theta also has external partnerships with industry giants like Macy’s and Amazon.

Their other service initiatives include I-S.H.I.E. L.D., Iota Phi Theta Men’s Health Program, Five Star Vaccine Impact Program for Vulnerable, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Good Health WINs, and the John D. Slade Virtual Private School.

Small but Mighty

Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc. is not only the youngest fraternity within the Divine Nine; it is also the smallest. They have over 30,000 members, both domestically and internationally. Iota Phi Theta has over 300 chapters located in 40 states and the District of Columbia, as well as several countries, including the Republic of Korea, Japan, Colombia, and South America. Notable members include actor Terrence ‘TC’ Carson, Congressman Bobby Rush, and meteorologist Spencer Christian.