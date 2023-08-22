Caitlin Clark has been known as a fierce persona inside the courts. The Iowa basketball legend keeps her head straight. She is riling up to lead the Hawkeyes back into National Championship contention. But when she is not focused on her road to the WNBA, Clark spends time with his boyfriend. People could not believe that she has been with Indiana Pacers' staffer Connor McCaffery, Fran McCaffery's son, this whole time.

Yes, you heard that right! Caitlin Clark is taken and she is dating the son of the Iowa Basketball program's head coach. The two have confirmed it. They also went public with their relationship in an Instagram post that was sent out by the Hawkeyes player herself.

Now, who is her boyfriend? Connor McCaffery had a fairly phenomenal career with the Hawkeyes under his dad Fran McCaffery. Now, he works for the Pacers as a part of their coaching staff. Furthermore, the two may have gotten to spend time with one another in Indiana. Caitlin was just recently spotted at an IndyCar meet.

Moreover, fans went nuts with their reactions to the boyfriend reveal.

“Yooo! Caitlin Clark is dating Connor McCaffrey ???!!!,” wrote a fan who was in shock about the relationship between the two.

Yooo Caitlin Clark is dating Connor McCaffrey ???!!! pic.twitter.com/3SVkhMStfC — Kara Fagan (@karafagan) August 22, 2023

Moreover, Some people in the Hawkeyes faithful were not too sure of the relationship. One expressed how they felt when learning of the news, “Caitlin Clark dating a McCaffery brother. Clocking in for a double shift.”

It is good to see that basketball brings people and love together.