The mania surrounding Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark hit another level this week when a butter sculpture of Clark was submitted to the Iowa State Fair. Clark has already become one of the most famous college athletes and NIL stars, but her reign on the court received a different kind of recognition in the sculpture.

The picture of the statue from the fair was posted to Twitter. “S/O to my coworker who sent me this picture of a Caitlin Clark butter sculpture from the Iowa State Fair,” per Kathleen Gier.

S/O to my coworker who sent me this picture of a @CaitlinClark22 butter sculpture from the Iowa State Fair. #ncaaw is everywhere! pic.twitter.com/cuTUQ35mfL — Kathleen Gier (@kgier) August 10, 2023

Along with Clark, NFL Hall of Fame and Super Bowl champion quarterback Kurt Warner was also made into a butter sculpture at the fair. The sculpture is an impressive feat — especially considering it's made out of butter — however it doesn't quite nail some of Clark's facial features.

The Iowa native has become one of the most popular athletes in the state and across college basketball. She finished her junior season second by putting up 27.8 points per game, and led the NCAA with 8.6 assists per game and 3.68 three-pointers per game. She helped lead the Hawkeyes to a second Big Ten Conference championship and past the previously undefeated South Carolina to the national championship where they lost to LSU.

Her successful season garnered her many honors including AP Player of the Year, the John R. Wooden award, the Naismith College Player of the Year, and becoming a unanimous All-American for the second time in her college career. However, none of these awards compare in uniqueness to Clark's butter sculpture.