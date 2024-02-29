Mattress Mack is back at it again. This time, he put a million dollars of action on Houston basketball's odds to end up as the last team standing in the 2024 March Madness, as revealed by Ceasars Sportsbook & Casino.
.@MattressMack is backing the Houston Cougars to win the NCAAMB National Title this year 👀 pic.twitter.com/4Ob1IWcrrK
— Caesars Sportsbook & Casino (@CaesarsSports) February 28, 2024
Mack, who is from Houston, has always been known to put an incredibly large amount of money on Houston teams. In the past, he placed monster wager on the Houston Astros to win the World Series. This is also not the first time that Mattress Mack has made such an investment in Houston basketball. In 2023, he also shelled out over $4 million on a bet on the Cougars winning it all in the NCAA tournament. Unfortunately for Mack, Houston failed to get the job done as they got upset in the Sweet 16 round by the Miami Hurricanes.
Nevertheless, Mack clearly isn't discouraged by the outcome of the Cougars' most recent trip to The Big Dance. Again, Houston is a national powerhouse and is currently possessing the No. 1 position on the Associated Press Poll. As of this writing, Kelvin Sampson's squad, which is playing in just its first season in the Big 12 after several years in the AAC, has a 25-3 overall record and a 12-3 slate in the Big 12.
Whatever happens to Houston basketball the rest of the way in the regular season, the Cougars are locked to make it to the March Madness as an at-large berth — at least. But they still can't afford to lose if they want to lock up another No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament that begins this coming March.