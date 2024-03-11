In a clap back rebuttal to any skeptics, Iowa State women's basketball star Audi Crooks offered a strong defense of her team's depth following a decisive 85-68 victory over Oklahoma in the Big 12 semifinals on Monday. The win not only avenged a regular-season loss to the Sooners but also secured the Cyclones' spot in the title game.
Crooks, whose performance was instrumental in the win with 25 points on 12-for-19 shooting, emphasized the team's collective growth and perseverance.
“This team runs deeper than what you see on the court,” Crooks said, per. “We’re always going to learn and grow from whatever mistakes we make and we persevered throughout the season. We’re here and a lot of people said that we wouldn’t be.”
The Cyclones showcased a well-rounded game against the No. 19 ranked Sooners. Shooting 58% from the field and 52% from beyond the arc, Iowa State's offensive effort was matched by a stalwart defensive effort that limited Oklahoma to a mere 36.1% shooting from the floor.
Contributions came from all corners, with Addy Brown adding 16 points and Emily Ryan posting a double-double of 12 points and 10 assists. The defensive strategy effectively stifled Oklahoma's transition offense, a key factor attributed to the Cyclones' sharpshooting which slowed down the Sooners' pace.
Head Coach Bill Fennelly praised the unique support from Iowa State fans, highlighting the team's ability to rally the Cyclone community, especially with the challenge of weekday games in the new tournament format. Fennelly's acknowledgment of the fans' special bond with the team was echoed by the players' collective focus and excitement for one another's success on the court.
“Iowa State fans are so unique, they are so special,” Fennelly said. “I hope that they feel like this is a team that they love to support.”
As the Cyclones led the game from the outset, their performance in the first half set a strong foundation, leading 38-24 at halftime. Their momentum didn't wane after the break, with the lead stretching to 20 points early in the second half and peaking at a 28-point advantage in the fourth quarter.
Iowa State women's basketball will face Texas in the Big 12 championship game on Tuesday.