The Cyclones shock with a historic upset over No. 4 Baylor, igniting their potential rise as Big 12's new powerhouse.

In a game that added to the history books, the unranked Iowa State women's basketball team upset No. 4 Baylor with a 66-63 win on Saturday. The victory, secured in front of a dedicated crowd of 9,240 fans, marked a significant milestone for the Cyclones, coming just days after their impressive comeback against No. 24 West Virginia.

Audi Crooks, with 23 points, and Hannah Belanger, contributing 15 points, were pivotal in the game's final moments. Iowa State's impressive journey this season, including overcoming a 19-point deficit against West Virginia, has placed the team as a formidable force in the Big 12.

The Cyclones, initially predicted to finish sixth in the conference, have now notched their highest-ranked win since defeating second-ranked Baylor in 2020. This win also marks their first consecutive victories over ranked teams since the 2009-2010 season and is their ninth top-five win in program history.

Coach Bill Fennelly, expressing his gratitude, highlighted the crucial role the fans played, especially considering the harsh winter weather much of the Midwest has faced this weekend.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt the most important people in the building today were the fans,” Fennelly said, via the Associated Press. “I told the players before the game, No. 1, make sure the people walked out of here saying it was worth coming, and No. 2, that the people who couldn’t make it say, ‘Dang, I wish I could’ve been there for that one.’ I think we did both.”

“I think we put on a show, yeah,” Belanger added.

The game saw Iowa State trail for 27 minutes but the tides turned in the fourth quarter. Baylor, suffering their second consecutive loss to an unranked team after losing to Kansas on Wednesday, showed moments of “poise” said coach Nicki Collen, but ultimately couldn't maintain their momentum.

“We wanted to be better than we were against Kansas,” Collen said. “I thought in some areas we were. At times we were poised; sometimes we weren’t.”

The match's climax saw Crooks score crucial points in the final seconds, and Belanger securing the win with two free throws. Baylor’s attempt to equalize in the dying moments fell short, sealing the Cyclones' historic victory.

Both Crooks and Belanger excelled, collectively shooting 15 of 24. Baylor's Dre’una Edwards and Jada Walker also put in notable performances but couldn't steer their team to victory.

Baylor coach Nicki Collen reflected on the lost opportunity for a rematch due to the unbalanced schedule, acknowledging a rivalry that has developed between the two teams.

“All I’m sad about right now is we don’t have a chance to play them again now that we don’t have a balanced schedule,” she said. “We’ve had some epic battles since I got to Baylor.”

Iowa State's next challenge is against Texas Tech on Wednesday, while Baylor hopes to rebound against UCF on Jan. 20.