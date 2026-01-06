Oklahoma football experienced another offseason roster change as a young quarterback found a new home through the transfer portal. The Sooners lost Michael Hawkins Jr., who committed to continue his career with West Virginia ahead of the upcoming season.

The move adds to the Sooners’ ongoing transfer portal activity as the program reshapes its quarterback room. Hawkins spent two seasons in Norman and entered the offseason seeking a clearer path to playing time. His departure reflects the competitive depth chart Oklahoma carried late into the year.

The transfer became official Monday morning when the On3Sports Transfer Portal account shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), confirming the quarterback’s next destination with credit to ESPN.

“BREAKING: Oklahoma transfer QB Michael Hawkins has committed to West Virginia, ESPN reports.”

Hawkins arrived at Oklahoma as a highly regarded recruit and showed flashes when opportunities arose. He started games during the 2024 season and later preserved his eligibility by limiting appearances in 2025. With John Mateer entrenched as the starter and his NFL draft status undecided, the Texas native faced limited reps in a crowded quarterback room.

The decision sends Hawkins to West Virginia, where the Mountaineers are rebuilding depth at the position. West Virginia lost multiple quarterbacks to the transfer portal, opening the door for immediate competition. Hawkins enters the mix with experience and three years of eligibility remaining.

For Oklahoma, the loss impacts quarterback depth but aligns with a broader reset within the program. The Sooners continue evaluating young talent while managing departures tied to opportunity and fit. Hawkins’ exit also carries legacy significance, as his father, Michael Hawkins Sr., played cornerback for Oklahoma under head coach Bob Stoops during the 2002 season, recording an interception return for a touchdown against UTEP.

The Sooners now move forward with a streamlined quarterback group heading into spring practices. While the transfer creates a vacancy, it also clarifies roles moving into the offseason.

As the portal continues reshaping rosters nationwide, Oklahoma remains among the programs adjusting on the fly. Hawkins gains a fresh start, while the Sooners continue building toward the next chapter.