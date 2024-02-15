Audi Crooks contributed 20 points and nine rebounds in the Cyclones' win over Kansas State.

In a double-overtime victory against No. 6 Kansas State, the unranked Iowa State's women's basketball team saw a standout performance from freshman Audi Crooks, praised by head coach Bill Fennelly for her impact on the game. Crooks, who added 20 points to the Cyclones' 96-93 win, showcased her talent, particularly in a head-to-head matchup with Kansas State's Ayoka Lee, one of the Big 12's best players.

Fennelly's praise of Crooks' determination came after Lee blocked one of Crooks' shots, a moment that could have discouraged many players. However, Crooks' response was to keep pushing forward.

“When (Lee) blocks her shot, you (can) get a little sensitive and Audi didn’t,” Fennelly said, per Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register. “She just came to the bench one time and she goes, ‘Coach, I’m just going to keep going.’ I’m like, ‘Exactly, that’s what you need to do.’ So, two of the best post players in our league. One of the best has proven it over a career and the one on our team has a chance to be that kind of player.”

Iowa State upsets a second top-10 team

The victory was a huge boost for the Cyclones, who had been struggling with five losses in their last six games. The win over Kansas State breathed new life into their season, improving their record to 14-9 overall and 8-5 in conference play, and reviving postseason aspirations. The game itself was a testament to the team's hard work and focus, with Crooks noting the team's dedication to turning their season around.

“We’ve been working hard,” Crooks said. “We’ve had a rough stretch these last few weeks and so this week, I feel like we were all really locked in, really focused and it paid off.”

The win against a top-10 team follows an earlier season upset over then-No. 4 Baylor, and underscores Iowa State's potential. The Cyclones' performance was impressive, particularly in overtimes where they shot a perfect 14 for 14 from the free-throw line.

“This is one of the best college basketball games I've ever seen in this building in my time, men's games, women's games,” Fennelly said. “It was an NCAA Tournament, second-round regional kind of feel to it.

“At the end of the day, we did the things that we needed to do and I'm really proud of our kids for that.”

Looking ahead, the Cyclones face a challenging road game on Saturday against No. 5 Texas.