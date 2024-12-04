Transfer season is officially underway in the world of college football, and several big names have already declared their intention to enter the transfer portal and find a new home ahead of the 2025 campaign. One such player is Texas A&M redshirt sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman, who informed the Aggies on Tuesday that he would be entering the portal.

Weigman is a former five-star recruit who has spent most of the season sitting behind Marcel Reed on the quarterback depth chart. When he's played, he's been solid, racking up 819 passing yards and three touchdowns, although he also threw five interceptions during that stretch. His upside has made him a coveted player, though, with the Iowa Hawkeyes and Wisconsin Badgers being floated as possible landing spots for Weigman by On3's Pete Nakos.

Conner Weigman set to be one of the most sought after QBs on transfer portal

Weigman didn't necessarily pan out with the Aggies, so moving to another school that is in need of a quarterback makes the most sense for his football career. Both Iowa and Wisconsin could certainly use help at the spot, with Syracuse, Louisville, and the Missouri team he dispatched back in October during one of his only starts of the season also being mentioned as teams that could be interested in the talented quarterback prospect.

With Reed entrenched as the team's starting quarterback, they can afford to lose Weigman, although losing a layer of depth at quarterback is never easy, especially when it's a guy who could end up blossoming into a star under center. Regardless, Weigman's stint on the transfer portal will be worth keeping a close eye on, as it will be interesting to see which team he ends up landing with as he looks for a starting opportunity in the 2025 campaign.