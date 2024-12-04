Texas A&M football found the man they hope is their quarterback for the future in Marcel Reed, which means a split with Conner Weigman was inevitable. The redshirt sophomore, who was initially tapped by head coach Mike Elko to be the starting QB, is entering the transfer portal, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Many Aggies fans will wish him well, as they respect the way he handled being benched this season. Despite posting a 4-1 record, Weigman completed just over 56 percent of his passes while throwing five interceptions and three touchdowns. Reed's mobility and improvement as a passer convinced Elko to make a permanent change during the squad's season-defining win versus LSU.

Weigman remained in College Station through the end of the tumultuous Jimbo Fisher era and into the first year of Elko's tenure. The Cypress, Texas native adapted as best he could and now looks for a fresh start elsewhere. He has two years left to make a lasting impact in college football. Though, he already made a positive impression on a big part of the Aggies community.

Texas A&M football is heading toward more change

Weigman's decision to switch schools comes shortly after it was revealed that wide receiver Cyrus Allen would be transferring again. The team's offensive depth might look significantly different going into the 2025 season.

Texas A&M dropped its last two games of the 2024 campaign, including a gut-wrenching 43-41 defeat to the Auburn Tigers, but it also made clear progress. Amid the uncertainty at quarterback, along with a new head coach, the Aggies temporarily held sole possession of first place in the SEC and finished with an 8-4 record. They seem to be on the right path.

Ideally, the same will be said for Conner Weigman. The 21-year-old should appeal to several programs that are in need of a signal-caller. Stay tuned for his potential resurgence.