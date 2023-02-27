Caitlin Clark and No. 6 Iowa sent the basketball world into a frenzy after the Hawkeyes downed No. 2 Indiana 86-85 on the back of their star guard. With 1.5 seconds left, Clark was freed by a double stagger on the perimeter and put up a three while fading to her right side. It went in, marking one of the best wins during her time there.

After the game, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said the team started running the play after watching the Las Vegas Aces, the reigning WNBA champions, do it last season.

“That’s a play we work on every single day in practice,” Clark said following the win over the Hoosiers. “And to be honest, our first look was to get a layup at the rim.”

The play was initially designed for Iowa’s McKenna Warnock to slip to the basket coming off a double-stagger but there was no daylight down low. The inbound pass went to Clark and the rest is history.

Indiana and Iowa have had some intense battles over the last few years. After starting off slow last season due to the team getting blighted by COVID, Iowa found its groove at the start of 2022 and ended up beating the Hoosiers in the Big Ten conference tournament. Earlier this season, the Hoosiers got the best of the Hawkeyes in an 87-78 in Indianapolis after Mackenzie Holmes poured in 24 points.

Yesterday, Iowa was able to fend off Indiana by taking the ball out of Holmes’ hands. All that was left was putting into the palms of Clark and she did the rest.