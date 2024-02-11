Kelsey Plum had a great post after Caitlin Clark failed to beat her record vs Nebraska

At the end of the third quarter of the Iowa women's basketball game against Nebraska, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Caitlin Clark would surpass Kelsey Plum's record for the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history, needing only eight points. However, Clark was held scoreless, and Nebraska came back to defeat Iowa in the game.

Kelsey Plum prematurely congratulated Caitlin Clark when it looked like she would surpass her, then had a hilarious post after the game was over as well.

My bad next game 😂 https://t.co/waUVTzGfWr — Kelsey Plum (@Kelseyplum10) February 11, 2024

It is clear that Plum has a lot of admiration for Clark, as pretty much anyone who follows women's basketball does. It was a good gesture from Plum, but it was a bit early.

As a result of not getting the record on Sunday, Clark, Plum and the basketball world will have to wait for Thursday, when the Iowa women's basketball team will take on Michigan at home. Although Clark and Iowa would have liked those eight points to be scored to secure a road win against Nebraska, it will be a great atmosphere when she likely breaks the record against Michigan on Thursday.

It will be interesting to see if Iowa falls in the AP poll at all on Monday as a result of the loss to Nebraska. After Clark presumably breaks the record in that game, it will all be about bouncing back for Iowa going into a tough road matchup against Indiana the following Thursday. It will be interesting to see how the game transpires between Iowa and Michigan.