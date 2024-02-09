Clark is only 39 points away from breaking the NCAA women's basketball scoring record, and could accomplish that Sunday during Iowa's game against Nebraska.

Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark is on the cusp of a historic achievement, only 39-points away from breaking the NCAA women's basketball scoring record — a title currently held by Kelsey Plum with 3,527 points. The record, which has shifted only twice in the past 23 years, from Missouri State's Jackie Stiles to Washington Huskies' Plum, and now potentially to Clark, highlights an era of exceptional talent in women's basketball.

“There's so much I love about Caitlin's game,” Stiles said via Michael Voepel of ESPN. “Every time she has the ball in her hands, you're in anticipation of what's going to happen, because it's just electric.”

Clark approaches the potential milestone with a mix of anticipation and humility. After a 111-93 win over Penn State on Wednesday, Clark shared, “I don't feel that much pressure … It's more about ‘when' rather than ‘if' at this point.”

Despite not being the leading scorer in Thursday's game—a title that went to sophomore Hannah Stuelke with a staggering 47 points—Clark's leadership and influence on the team remain indisputable. Iowa's head coach, Lisa Bluder, praises Clark for her work ethic and humility, stating, “She earns every [bit] of respect…she doesn't act like a prima donna.”

Stiles impressed by Clark's playing style

Stiles, whose own record stood until 2017, has been an ardent supporter of both Plum and Clark. Stiles admires Clark's electrifying presence on the court, emphasizing her unique ability to make every possession count. The anticipation of Clark's potential to break the record is shared by many, including Stiles, who sees Clark's fearless long-range shots as a testament to her “fearless” playing style.

“Her deep range, where people think, ‘Wow, that's gutsy shooting from there,' you have to realize that might be the cleanest look she's going to get with the defense she faces,” Stiles said. “I love that she has no fear. She has such a quick release. And when the game is on the line, she's at her best. You know, she's gonna make something happen.”

Clark's journey toward the record is not just a personal milestone but highlights her broader impact on the sport. Reflecting on a childhood encounter with Maya Moore, Clark highlighted the lasting impact of kindness and the importance of role models in sports.

“Ten seconds can go a long way in somebody's life … how you treat somebody is very important in life,” Clark said. “You can make a long list of players that came before me and were able to grow the game and pave the way for us and break down barriers. Now we're having these opportunities and we're going to do the same for younger generations.”