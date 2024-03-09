Iowa Hawkeye's star Caitlin Clark shattered the record books this season, not only surpassing Kelsey Plum as the NCAA's Division 1 all-time women's basketball scoring leader, but ‘Pistol' Pete Maravich as well to become the overall scoring leader. So it's not surprising that as postseason play rolls around, Caitlin Clark is still breaking records including one that belonged to a certain Stephen Curry.
With Iowa now in Big 10 Conference Tournament play, Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes squared off against Penn State in the first round. During that game, Caitlin Clark surpassed Stephen Curry for the most three-point field goals in a single season in NCAA Division 1 history.
When Curry was at Davidson, he set the mark with 162 made three-pointers in a single season. Clark has the new record at 163 and counting as Iowa still has to finish the Big 10 Tournament.
With an NCAA Tournament championship as a goal, Clark has already declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft. She's widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Indiana Fever. The only thing missing on Clark's college resume is a national championship. Last season the Hawkeyes made it to the title game only to fall to LSU.
This season, not only did Clark pass Kelsey Plum to become the women's NCAA all-time leading scorer, she also passed Lynette Woodard who played college basketball when the women's game was not a part of the NCAA yet but rather the AIAW.
Against Penn State, Clark finished with 24 points, ten rebounds and seven assists. She didn't shoot particularly well from the field but she was 12-13 from the free-throw line.