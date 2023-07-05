The Pro-Am is taking place at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, IL, and Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark is participating, with many Iowa fans on hand to follow her, according to Michael Voepel of ESPN.

Ready to watch ⁦@CaitlinClark22⁩ in her *other* sport, golf, as she plays today in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am. Lots of ⁦@IowaWBB⁩ fans on hand to follow her. 😊 pic.twitter.com/Xbu4hcIeUu — Michael Voepel (@MAVoepel) July 5, 2023

Caitlin Clark took the college basketball world by storm last season, when she won the AP Player of the Year award and helped the Iowa women's basketball program reach the national championship game. The Hawkeyes eventually lost to the LSU women's basketball program in the championship.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

During the national championship game, Angel Reese of the LSU women's basketball program garnered a lot of attention and criticism with her taunting of Clark in the waning minutes of the game. Angel Reese and LSU look like a strong contender again for next season, and so does Iowa with Clark still in the fold. It will be interesting to see if the two teams match up in March again next season.

As we approach next season, many expect Clark to repeat as player of the year. She is certainly one of the top contenders. However, the competition will be stiffer this season, as UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers, who won the player of the year award in 2020-2021, is expected to be healthy after missing the entire 2022-2023 season with a torn ACL.

For now, Clark seems to be enjoying her offseason while showing off many talents, and it will be intriguing to track her performance in the pro-am at the John Deere Classic.