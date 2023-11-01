Caitlin Clark emerged as a star during the 2022-23 season. She's one of the best women's college basketball players in the nation. However, Iowa women's basketball was defeated by LSU in the championship a season ago. Clark recently fired a warning to the nation ahead of the 2023-24 season amid Iowa's goal of winning it all this year.

“We need to be different. We're going to be different,” Clark said, via Michael Voepel of ESPN. “We can still be a really, really successful basketball team.”

The Hawkeyes will face no shortage of competition, especially with teams like LSU gearing up for another championship run. Angel Reese and the Tigers added Hailey Van Lith from Louisville which will only enhance their chances of repeating as champions.

Regardless, Caitlin Clark has what it takes to lead this Iowa team.

Caitlin Clark heading into 2023-24 season

Clark gained a lot of popularity last season. However, she has been fantastic for Iowa over the past three years.

Overall, she's averaging 27.2 points per game so far during her college career. With that said, there is no question that 2022-23 was a special campaign for her.

In addition to guiding Iowa to the national championship, Clark averaged 27.8 points per game on 47.3 percent field goal and 38.9 percent three-point shooting. She added 7.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists per contest.

Clark is known for her limitless three-point prowess. She's an excellent shooter who consistently finds the bottom of the net from deep. But Clark does more than just shoot the basketball, and her versatility isn't lost on her teammates.

2023-24 projects to be another big year for Caitlin Clark. Winning the championship is obviously the main goal, but Clark will continue to be a star despite Iowa's overall performance.