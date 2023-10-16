When fans think of a record-breaking game inside Kinnick Stadium, they would usually assume that they would see snaps, sacks, and tackles. This was not the case when the Iowa women's basketball squad had to face off against the DePaul women's basketball program. Both schools were able to set an insane attendance record of 55,646 fans which shattered the 2002 NCAA Final Four record of 29,619. When the ball was in play, there was only one star that most of the crowd was looking at, Caitlin Clark.

The Iowa women's basketball legend did not come to play games and meant business against DePaul. Caitlin Clark put up 34 points and coupled it with 10 assists for her offensive masterclass in front of the record-breaking crowd at Kinnick Stadium. Clark also managed to round out her all-around performance by grabbing 11 rebounds.

All of these were significantly harder to achieve in an open space and a loud crowd. Winds would affect the trajectory of the ball but the Iowa women's basketball star still managed to give a performance worth seeing by over 55,000 people.

Fans went nuts and quickly went to the internet to outline how generational this performance was.

“The fact that she has to still play in college is absurd to me. She should be in the LEAGUE right now,” an Iowa fan wrote after the senior dropped the insane stat line.

Other members of the Hawkeyes faithful have now started to compare her to all-time great shooters, “She’s really going to be the Steph Curry of women’s basketball…incredible.”

Some even suggested that she could make it to the men's professional league, “I'm like 80% serious she would see NBA minutes off her shooting alone.”

Where were you when Clark shot the lights out in a record-setting crowd?