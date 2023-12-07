Senior Iowa women's basketball guard Caitlin Clark accomplished a feat never done previously in Division I hoops history on Wednesday.

Caitlin Clark is the 1st player in Division I history, women's or men's, with 3,000 points, 750 rebounds and 750 assists. pic.twitter.com/eUfvTogCE3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 7, 2023

Clark achieved college hoops immortality in No. 4 Iowa women's basketball's 67-58 win over in-state rival Iowa State on Wednesday. She scored 35 points and became just the 15th player in Division I history to score at least 3,000 points.

Caitlin Clark also needed just 110 games to achieve that milestone. Only Mississippi Valley State's Patricia Hoskins scored 3,000 points in fewer games than Clark.

Caitlin Clark chimed in on her breakthrough moment after the game, per The Associated Press (via ESPN).

“I knew I had the opportunity to do that coming into tonight. It's cool, especially to do it here. I have a lot of family in attendance. As long as we win. I probably wouldn't be happy with scoring 3,000 points in a loss,” the Iowa women's basketball standout said.

Clark has been on a tear lately. The senior guard recorded her 40th career 30-point game in Iowa women's basketball's 77-70 win over Kansas State on November 28. She promptly ramped up her career total to 41 after her 35-point performance against Iowa State on Wednesday.

Vocal ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has compared Caitlin Clark to the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry time and again. For her part, Clark has proven Smith right every time she takes the court for Iowa women's basketball.

Now the bigger question looms: will Caitlin Clark declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft? If she does, it's a safe bet she will become the top overall selection next spring.