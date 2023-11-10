Iowa's Caitlin Clark, likened to Stephen Curry by Stephen A. Smith, dazzles in basketball with skill and character.

In the world of collegiate women's basketball, Iowa's Caitlin Clark has emerged as a force to be reckoned with, drawing comparisons to NBA superstar Stephen Curry. Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith lauded Clark's skills once again after Iowa's game against Virginia Tech on Nov. 9, calling her “Steph Curry of women's basketball.”

“This girl is the best in the world on a collegiate women’s level. I don’t care what anybody says, there’s nobody better than her. She is a sensational talent, no doubt about it,” Smith said on ESPN. “She is the Steph Curry of woman’s basketball. That is what I call her.”

Smith's admiration for Clark is unmistakable, as this isn't the first time he's compared her to the Warriors' star guard, a testament to her exceptional scoring ability with a staggering 38 career 30-plus point games.

Clark's recent performance against Virginia Tech further cemented her status. She amassed 44 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, leading Iowa to a tight 80-76 victory. Virginia Tech's head coach, Kenny Brooks, was open about his admiration of Clark, acknowledging her as a “generational player,” noting her ability to elevate the game of her teammates and dominate the court with ease.

Caitlin Clark's actions off the court also align Smith's comments about her character. Before a game against Virginia Tech, Clark signed a jersey for a young fan, a gesture that exemplifies Smith's description of her as a “wonderful, wonderful person.” This moment, captured in a viral video, shows Clark's genuine connection with fans, reflecting her well-rounded personality.

Her achievements and growing popularity are not just a testament to her individual brilliance but also highlight the increasing prominence of women's college basketball. The significant attendance at her games, surpassing that of professional teams like the Charlotte Hornets, indicates a burgeoning interest in the sport​​​​​​.

Smith's comparison of Clark to Curry is not just a recognition of her individual skills but also an acknowledgment of her potential impact on the sport, similar to Curry's influence on basketball. As Smith concludes, Clark's transition to professional basketball in the WNBA is highly anticipated, with expectations of her continuing to excel and redefine the game.

“You’ll see people clamoring for her. … I gotta tell you something, Caitlin Clark ultimately in the WNBA is going to be something special to behold,” Smith said. “She’s special now and she’s only getting better.”