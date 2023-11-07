Caitlin Clark shined with 28 points and 10 assists in Iowa women's basketball's 102-46 win, showing a strong start to the Hawkeyes' season

With star power ablaze, Iowa's Caitlin Clark ignited the court with a remarkable 28-point and 10-assist performance, elevating the Iowa women's basketball team to a commanding 102-46 victory against Fairleigh Dickinson in the season's opening game on Nov. 6. Clark, the national player of the year, demonstrated her acclaimed talent by contributing 28 points and 10 assists in a mere 24 minutes.

The senior's flawless execution was highlighted by her precision in shooting, where she hit 11 of 17 shots and, notably, committed zero turnovers. This feat, emphasized by Clark in the post-game conference, underlines her intent to elevate her play by minimizing risks on the court.

“For myself, that's an area I can really grow in — taking care of the ball, knowing when to not take risks,” Clark said, via the Associated Press. “Hopefully that number continues to stay like that.”

Iowa's dominant start to the season is a crucial step in their rigorous schedule, which includes matchups against formidable opponents. The team, which thrived in March last year due to such challenges, is looking to build upon that foundation. Coach Lisa Bluder, steering clear of rankings discussions, is instead focusing on the upcoming games, particularly against eighth-ranked Virginia Tech on Thursday and Northern Iowa on Sunday.

“Our target is big enough as it is,” Bluder said. “We know we have a really tough challenge Thursday night, and then Sunday at UNI. That’s a tough place to play. I’m not going to get ahead of myself in those scenarios.”

Sophomore standout Hannah Stuelke shined brightly, pouring in 22 points and nine rebounds in her career-first start, demonstrating the depth of talent in Iowa's roster. Sharon Goodman, stepping into a starting role, contributed a career-high 19 points, marking a triumphant return since her high school days before her knee injury hiatus.

Iowa's seamless blend of veteran savvy and emerging talent was evident as they flaunted a dominant field shooting percentage and a remarkable assist-to-turnover ratio. Fairleigh Dickinson's coach Stephanie Gaitley expressed admiration at the skill of the Hawkeye squad, highlighting Clark's exceptional talent that lifts her teammates' play.

“I’ve watched them on tape a lot, and I’ve known Lisa for a long time,” Gaitley said, via Just Women's Sports. “Once you’re in person and you see it, you see the maturity. Obviously Caitlin is a generational talent. But everyone on that team makes everyone else better.”

As the Hawkeyes hoisted their Final Four banner from the previous season, the opening game served as a testament to their sustained excellence and an indicator of the thrilling season to come.