To say that the 2024-25 NBA season has been a struggle for the Milwaukee Bucks would be an understatement. Although they have started to play a better brand of basketball, winning three of their last four games, the Bucks are only 5-9 overall. To make matters worse, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is off to the best start in his career, has been dealing with a handful of bumps and bruises.

Even though he has been on the injury report throughout the early portion of the new season, Giannis has only missed one game for Milwaukee. While this is good news for the Bucks ahead of their matchup with the Chicago Bulls, there are still questions about how healthy Antetokoumpo really is.

This injury concern has sparked the question: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing against the Bulls?

Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury status vs. Bulls

At this time, there is no reason to believe that Giannis will end up missing Wednesday night's game against the Bulls. Antetokounmpo has been dealing with what the team has labeled right patella tendinopathy since the start of the year, and he again finds himself as probable for this matchup against Chicago.

Despite the Bucks' struggles as a team, Giannis has been doing everything he can to steer this ship in the right direction. In the 13 games he's played in, Milwaukee's superstar has averaged 31.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 60.1 percent from the floor.

Giannis currently leads the league in scoring, total shots made, and total shots made from inside the three-point line. He is currently tied for sixth with Karl-Anthony Towns in total rebounds.

Since the start of November, Giannis is averaging 32.0 points and 12.9 rebounds per game while shooting 57.4 percent from the floor. In the team's 127-120 overtime victory over the Detroit Pistons, Antetokounmpo registered a season-high 59 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists.

Earlier this season, the two-time MVP recorded 38 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists in a 133-122 loss at home to the Bulls. Giannis and the Bucks will be looking to avenge this loss on Wednesday night in front of their home faithful.

Should Antetokounmpo be unable to play against the Bulls due to his knee ailment flaring up, then Taurean Prince and Bobby Portis will see their respective roles expand. However, Giannis is expected to play in this matchup and once again lead the team's offensive attack.

So when it comes to the question of if Giannis is going to be playing in Wednesday night's game, further updates will be provided after the team's shootaround.