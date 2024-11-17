Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a three-word post on X after his team's painful loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The heartbreaking defeat was marred by a controversial call that set off head coach Doc Rivers. The Bucks are now 4-9 overall despite solid production from their two stars, Giannis and Damian Lillard. “The Greek Freak” had an eye-opening reaction to the loss.

Giannis is trying to rally a team that is starting to look more like itself

The Milwaukee Bucks have had a brutal season through their first 13 games. Doc Rivers' team is currently twelfth in the Eastern Conference, which is disappointing for a franchise that expects nothing short of a championship. The main issue that has plagued this franchise since trading Jrue Holiday is the lackluster defense. The Bucks are giving up 113.5 points per game, 17th in the NBA. That stat is despite having a former Defensive Player of the Year in Antetokounmpo.

Giannis has put together another stellar season with the Bucks to this point. The two-time MVP is putting up a career-high 33.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, leading the league in scoring while shooting a staggering 61.6% from the field. While times are tough for the Bucks right now, this post from the face of the franchise is encouraging, especially when considering the speculation about Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee.

Doc Rivers' squad is starting to show flashes of the team that expects to be near the top of the East. Heading into the Hornets' loss, the Bucks were coming off two straight wins, despite the absences of Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton. Should the franchise get their two stars back for an extended period, Milwaukee could be primed for a winning streak.

While the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have pulled away in the Eastern Conference, every other team has struggled. The Orlando Magic are currently the three seed at 8-6 in the East, while the .500 Knicks are in fourth place. Despite their record, the Bucks are still in a position to shoot up the standings.

Looking ahead, Milwaukee will return to Fiserv Forum for four straight games. The matchups are against the Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, and Hornets again. If Giannis and the rest of the team continue to build over these next few games, the Bukcs will return to where they belong in the NBA landscape.