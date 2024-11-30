The Milwaukee Bucks (9-9) have a ways to go before they regain their status as legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference, but they are inching closer to that benchmark after compiling a five-game winning streak. Although Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play in Tuesday's wild win versus the Miami Heat, he is the engine propelling this team up the standings.

Milwaukee cannot expect to attain much success without the two-time MVP and face of the franchise. His recent knee injury is something the organization will surely want to monitor over the course of an 82-game season. Preserving Antetokounmpo might require that some caution is taken.

A home game against the last-place Washington Wizards (2-15) can be viewed as a spot where management trusts Damian Lillard and the rest of the Bucks to handle business sans the superstar forward. Milwaukee does not have the luxury of coasting, though, as it sits just one and a half games above the 10th place Detroit Pistons. The Greek Freak knows how important he is to the squad and will look to quickly return to the court.

Hence, fans want to know if Antetokounmpo will in fact be playing on Saturday versus the Wizards. The Fiserv Forum should be excited by the latest update.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for Bucks-Wizards game

No. 34 is listed probable, per the NBA injury report, a great sign for those who bought a ticket for the sole purpose of seeing one of the best players in the sport today dismantle Washington. He is a colossal part of the offense, scoring a league-leading 32.4 points per contest this season. The Bucks needed a historic effort from Lillard to survive the Heat. Assuming that they can get by without Antetokounmpo again, even against the free-falling Wizards, is risky.

After starting 1-6, Milwaukee needs to limit the number of letdown games it endures. An active Giannis Antetokounmpo will ideally take care of that concern in this upcoming matchup. Stay tuned for final confirmation regarding his availability. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET.