The Milwaukee Bucks have been rolling the past few weeks after a slow start to the season, and they've been led by Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks' next challenge will be against the Miami Heat, but Antetokounmpo has shown up on the injury report once again. Previously, he was on the report with a knee injury but ended up playing, but this time it says that he has a left calf strain.

Antetokounmpo has always been the type of player that, if he can play, he will play regardless of the situation. With the Bucks still trying to keep the momentum and gain ground in the Eastern Conference, there's a good chance that he'll be on the floor.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury status vs. Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable against the Heat, as the Bucks will try to continue their win streak and climb up the ranks of the Eastern Conference. After a slow start, the Bucks are starting to look like the team that everyone thought they would be, and once they get fully healthy again, they'll be hard to stop.

Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have been carrying the Bucks so far this season while Khris Middleton still recovering from ankle surgery. Middleton has been medically cleared, but he is still working to get back into game shape so he can return to the court. For the time being, players such as Gary Trent Jr. and Taurean Prince have had to step up in their roles.

Coming into the season, the Bucks were supposed to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference next to the Boston Celtics, but inconsistent play and a tough schedule early hurt them. Despite the start, Antetokounmpo didn't get down, and he continued to believe that the Bucks would turn it around. Now they're 8-9 and the sixth seed in the conference, and could move up more spots if they beat the Heat, who are above them right now.

The Eastern Conference hasn't been strong this season with only four teams having positive records, while the rest of the teams are fighting to gain some type of ground. This would be a perfect opportunity for the Bucks to continue to gain momentum, and if players keep playing at a high level, they'll be able to stay in the mix of the top four or five teams in the conference. It all starts with them staying healthy, and hopefully, Antetokounmpo can stop showing up on the injury report.