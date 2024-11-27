The Milwaukee Bucks have finally clawed out of the Eastern Conference's basement after defeating the Miami Heat on Tuesday's NBA Cup play. Despite the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, due to a pregame knee issue, Damian Lillard stepped up for the Bucks and stamped out the Heat with a scorching 37-point performance. Moreover, Dame Time's hot shooting put his team up by as much as 22 points, and the Heat simply had no answer for him.

Likewise, Dame's statline of 37 points on 10-17 shooting, with 8-13 from deep, and 12 assists also made him the first Bucks player to shoot more than eight threes while dishing out over ten dimes, per StatMuse on X, formerly Twitter.

Check out this replay of Lillard's one of his eight threes to give him 31 points early in the third quarter, as shared by ClutchPoints.

Dame's sizzling night puts Bucks over the top

While the Heat did make their NBA Cup matchup with the Bucks interesting and tied the game late, they could not take the lead as Tyler Herro's go-ahead shot missed, leaving only a second on the clock.

Then, Taurean Prince extended the lead to three with two free throws, and Terry Rozier's last shot also missed.

During and after the game, fans reacted to Dame Time striking again, this time versus the team where Lillard reportedly wanted the Blazers to send him before the blockbuster deal with Milwaukee, involving Jrue Holiday.

First, @heavenlybuckets shared a clip of Lillard shooting over the Heat's defensive stalwart Bam Adebayo.

Meanwhile, @KY_PDX said, “1st option, not scared of anyone Damian Lillard is something else man,” while @CallMeRanbob uploaded a meme expressing regret about the Blazers sending Dame to the Bucks, leaving the Heat to trade for Terry Rozier instead.

Moreover, another fan @Abdi_Mix posted, “Terry Rozier can't beat Bobby Portis off the dribble for half a quarter but I'm supposed to believe he's 80% of Damian Lillard.”

Finally, @DarrylWall1996 said, “It's truly a shame the Heat did not bring in Damian Lillard. If Miami wasn't so arrogant during free agency, maybe Damian Lillard and Jimmy Butler would be leading the Heat to a top seed in the East. Instead… they have Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro two guys who will never be stars.”

A superstars' league

To this point, the NBA is a superstars' league, and very few teams–like the 2004 Detroit Pistons–have won championships without clear primary options.

Having Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard means the Bucks will always have a chance, even if Doc Rivers has a reputation of playoff choke-jobs.

The logic of “trade for superstar talent first, worry about the fit later” will always pan out in the league, and the Bucks were smart to hold onto Giannis for longer by adding Dame, regardless of their on-court fit.