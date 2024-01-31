The Cavaliers may finally be whole again with Darius Garland set to return.

Despite having to deal with a ton of injuries, the Cleveland Cavaliers have remained one of the better teams, not just in the Eastern Conference but the NBA as a whole. Evan Mobley recently returned after missing close to two months worth of action due to minor knee surgery, and now it appears as if it's Darius Garland's turn to get back in the fold for the Cavs. Garland, who has not played since December 14 due to a fractured jaw, has been cleared to play and is expected to suit up for Cleveland's game on Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons. However, the 24-year-old star remains on the team's injury report. This has led many to ask the question, Is Darius Garland playing vs. the Pistons on Wednesday night?

Darius Garland's injury status vs. Pistons

The expectation is that Garland will suit up and play with a minute restriction against the Pistons. As of Wednesday afternoon, Garland still finds himself listed as questionable to play on the team's injury report.

At shootaround. Garland was seen going through his normal warm-ups and working with assistant coaches on his perimeter shooting, per ClutchPoints' Evan Dammarell.

#Cavs guard Darius Garland working on his range with Georges Niang and assistant coaches as practice wraps. pic.twitter.com/4J2lU2WvUC — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) January 31, 2024

Without Garland on the court, the Cavs held their own and have continued to rise up the Eastern Conference standings. In the 19 games Garland missed due to his jaw injury, Cleveland posted a 15-4 record, recently defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 118-108. As things stand today, the Cavs are 28-16 on the season, one game behind the 3-seeded New York Knicks and 2.5 games behind the 2-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the conference.

Next to All-Star Donovan Mitchell, Garland helps create one of the best-scoring backcourt duos in the entire league. Prior to his injury, Garland was averaging 20.7 points and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the floor. Garland has averaged at least 20 points per game each of the last two years leading into the 2023-24 season.

Although the Pistons own the worst record in the NBA and were heavily mocked for their 28-game losing streak earlier in the season, this young team has shown a lot of fight in recent weeks. In fact, the Pistons have won two of their last three games, one of which was against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

A week before the NBA trade deadline and a few weeks away from the All-Star break, the Cavs find themselves in a position to contend with the best of the best in the East. A win against the Pistons is necessary in order to keep their current momentum and avoid falling behind.

So, when it comes to the question of whether Darius Garland is playing vs. the Pistons, all indications point towards the guard making his return on Wednesday.