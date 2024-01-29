Mobley could return from an eight-week absence on Monday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday as the red-hot Cavs look to continue their best stretch of the season. Cleveland has won nine of its last 10 games, all of which came without forward Evan Mobley who has been sidelined with a knee injury.

The Cavs could be getting their big man back on Monday as Mobley is listed as questionable for the game. Six weeks post-knee surgery, will Mobley play tonight against the Clippers?

Evan Mobley injury status vs. Clippers

Mobley's questionable tag is a good sign that he'll return to the Cavs rotation at some point this week, if not Monday. Mobley may be closer to a game-time decision for Monday's game but the fact that he will at least test his knee pregame has to make the Cavs coaching staff happy.

Mobley hasn’t appeared in a game since Dec. 6 of last year, missing 22 consecutive games. He started all 21 games he has played this season, averaging 16 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest.

Getting Mobley back would be a massive boost for the Cavs who have been without several key pieces this month. Along with Mobley, Darius Garland and Ty Jerome have missed significant time due to injury and remain out on Monday. Cleveland is also without key bench piece Tristan Thompson amid his 25-game suspension for failing a drug test.

Despite the lengthy injury report, the Cavs have arguably been the best team in the NBA in 2024. After losing on New Year's Day, Cleveland ripped off eight consecutive wins before splitting two games against the Milwaukee Bucks on the road.

Monday's game marks the first of two meetings between the Cavs and Clippers this season. They split their season series for the first time since 2017-18 last season with the home team winning each matchup.

While there's no guarantee Evan Mobley will play tonight, there is optimism he can suit up for the Cavs. We'll get official word of his game status closer to the 7 p.m. EST tip-off.