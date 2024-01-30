The Cavs are going to be whole again!

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the hottest teams in the entire NBA over the course of the last month. After getting Evan Mobley back on the court following his knee surgery, the Cavs are now set to see the return of All-Star guard Darius Garland.

Out since December 14 with a broken jaw, Garland is set to return for the Cavaliers on Wednesday night when they take on the Detroit Pistons, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

https://x.com/ClutchPoints/status/1752355101216211351?s=20

Garland has missed a total of 19 games due to his jaw injury, which occurred against the Boston Celtics when the 24-year-old guard collided with Kristaps Porzingis. Just about two weeks ago, Garland had the wiring removed from his mouth, providing a sense of optimism that he would be able to return before the start of February.

More details to come shortly.