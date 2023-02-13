Joel Embiid has been on an absolute tear of late. He’s coming off a 37-point, 13-rebound double-double in a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, and the Philadelphia 76ers are hoping that their star big man keeps his foot on the gas for Monday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets. Embiid, however, has once again popped up on the Sixers’ injury report, which now begs the question: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Rockets?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Rockets

Embiid was initially tagged as questionable to play with a foot injury. However, you have to note that this has pretty much been the norm for the Sixers superstar over the last few games as he continues to deal with a sore left foot. He has been playing through the injury of late, and has not seemed bothered by the knock. The same will be the case on Monday against Houston after the 28-year-old was upgraded to available less than half an hour prior to tipoff.

Other than JoJo, the Sixers also had Shake Milton listed on the injury report, although he’s also going to be available despite dealing with a sore left eye.

Speaking of Houston, they will be without Kevin Porter Jr., who is still dealing with a left foot contusion. Their two NBA trade deadline acquisitions, Danny Green and John Wall, are both away from the team at the moment. Green is reportedly headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers after agreeing on a contract buyout with the Rockets, while Wall is expected to be waived.

Now with regard to the question of Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Rockets, the answer is yes.