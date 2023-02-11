The Philadelphia 76ers avenged their difficult loss to the New York Knicks last weekend with a 119-108 victory at the Wells Fargo Center Friday night. Joel Embiid was unstoppable with 35 points on 14-of-18 shooting from the field to go with 11 rebounds. Now facing the second game of a back-to-back against the Brooklyn Nets, Embiid’s lingering left foot soreness could come into play.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are breathing down the Sixers’ neck, so there is some pressure to finish strong before the NBA All-Star Break commences. The question fans will want to know ahead of what figures to be a hard-fought contest is this: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Nets?

Joel Embiid injury status vs. the Nets

Embiid is listed as questionable, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. The sore foot has been an issue for the dominant big man for a while now, but he still has not missed a game since January (played in a back-to-back on Jan. 14-15). The earlier 6 p.m. ET tip-off could always have an effect, though. There is plenty to consider for Embiid and 76ers head coach Doc Rivers ahead of this matchup against the new-look Nets.

Brooklyn traded away both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the last week and will now enter a huge adjustment period with Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson coming over. The team has been playing hard without their former stars and should be a scrappy opponent for Philly regardless of Embiid’s status.

Embiid versus Nic Claxton was an intriguing battle when the teams faced off at the end of January (the Sixers pulled it out 137-133) and would again be the matchup to watch.

Concerning Joel Embiid’s status for tonight’s game against the Nets, fans will have to see if he and the team feel it is wise for the center to brave a back-to-back.