Manager Aaron Boone is entering the final year of his contract with the New York Yankees before a club option decision in 2025. But Boone doesn't have the future in mind, only leading the Yankees to the World Series in 2024.
Outside of the 2023 season, New York has made the playoffs every year of Boone's tenure, which began in 2018. However, they've yet to win the AL Pennant. Boone wants 2024 to be different and is determined to help the Yankees reach new heights, via Mike Lupica of MLB.com.
“I'm here to try and win a World Series,” Boone said. “That's what I'm hell-bent on. Like that's where all my energy and focus is. So I don't know if I look at it as this has to happen for me to save this job. I'm in competition mode of trying to be the best we can absolutely be.”
Boone's vision started off with a bang as the Yankees defeated the Houston Astros 5-4 on Opening Day. Houston got out to an early 4-0 lead through the second inning. However, New York rallied back with a three-run fifth inning. The Yankees kept the Astros scoreless for the remainder of the ball game and scraped across runs in the sixth and seventh innings to secure the victory.
Juan Soto played a pivotal role in the win, throwing out what would be the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning.
What a throw by Juan Soto to gun down the tying run at home!!! pic.twitter.com/JL86E35bUk
— Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 28, 2024
Yankees desperate to get over postseason speed bump
Making the playoffs is an accomplishment on its own. But when you have World Series expectations, not even reaching the championship series feels like a let down. The Yankees are tired of just being in the dance, they want to be the belle of the ball.
To achieve that, New York went out and acquired Soto in a trade with the Padres. While he is a free agent at the end of the season, the Yankees were still keen to trade for the slugger as they chase playoff glory.
Soto is one of the best hitters in MLB today. Over 780 games at the major league level, Soto has hit .284 with 160 home runs, 484 RBI and 50 stolen bases. He is a four-time Silver Slugger, a three-time All-Star and a World Series champion.
Alongside the outfielder, New York landed Alex Verdugo and Jon Berti in separate trades. Trent Grisham came along in the Soto deal. The Yankees also added Marcus Stroman to a pitching rotation set to return Carlos Rodon. While Gerrit Cole won't be available for the beginning of the season, the Yankees are hopeful to see a return by June.
Aaron Boone knows just another trip to the playoffs won't cut it, the Yankees need more. But he isn't focus on what might happen if they don't succeed. Only how New York can get better and achieve their World Series goals.