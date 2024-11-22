The Brooklyn Nets are nearing full strength entering Friday's NBA Cup matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. Nic Claxton is on the injury report alongside Dorian Finney-Smith, with both players listed as probable. Claxton is dealing with a lower back sprain, while Finney-Smith has a left ankle sprain.

Here's everything we know about both players' injuries and playing statuses vs. the 76ers.

Nic Claxton and Dorian Finney-Smith injury status vs. 76ers

Claxton missed the Nets' last three games after receiving an epidural due to his lower back injury. However, he returned to practice on Thursday and was upgraded from questionable to probable on Friday morning. A probable tag the morning of the game is a strong indication that Claxton will suit up in Philadelphia.

Finney-Smith has been tending to an ankle injury for the last two weeks. He missed back-to-back matchups against the New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics on Nov. 11 and 13. While he's been on Brooklyn's injury report as probable for two of their last three games, he played in all three matchups.

Brooklyn has played its last three games without a center, with Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe sidelined. Claxton's return will offer a much-needed boost to the team's frontcourt, especially if Joel Embiid plays. The reigning MVP is questionable for Friday's matchup due to left knee injury management.

After signing a four-year, $95 million contract, Claxton has averaged 8.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks on 65.1 percent shooting this season while battling injuries.

Meanwhile, Finney-Smith is one of several veterans who have been integral to the Nets performing above expectations. The 30-year-old is averaging 11.2 points per game while shooting 42.5 percent from three on 5.6 attempts per game, all career-highs. He posted 15 points on 4-of-5 shooting from distance during Thursday's 116-115 comeback win over the Charlotte Hornets.

The Nets will attempt to continue their surprise start to the season in Philadelphia. Brooklyn has posted a 6-9 record and sits in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.