The Brooklyn Nets have much-needed frontcourt reinforcements on the way. After the team played its last three games without a center, Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe are nearing returns from injury.

Claxton missed the recent stretch after receiving an epidural due to a lower back strain. However, the 25-year-old returned to practice on Thursday and is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Meanwhile, Sharpe's rehab from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since training camp is “progressing on schedule,” according to the team. The 23-year-old has begun 1-on-1 workouts with coaches and is expected to be integrated into team activities in the next 7-10 days.

Nets frontcourt nearly whole for the first time this season

Claxton has faced an uphill battle to reach full strength this season after signing a four-year, $97 million contract. The 25-year-old missed the entire preseason due to a hamstring injury. He came off the Nets' bench during the first eight games of the season while playing on a minutes restriction.

Claxton has averaged 8.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks on 65.1 percent shooting through 11 appearances. Jordi Fernandez has high hopes for the former second-round pick. During the offseason, the newly hired head coach said that Claxton would be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year while also stepping into an expanded offensive role.

Sharpe's future with Brooklyn is unclear entering the final year of his rookie contract. The 2021 first-round pick emerged as a legitimate rotation piece last season, averaging 6.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.7 blocks on 57.1 percent shooting in 15.1 minutes per game. He ranked second in the NBA in rebounding percentage, behind only Andre Drummond.

The North Carolina product showed improvement as a short-roll playmaker, posting a 13.4 assist percentage (75th percentile among NBA big men), per Cleaning the Glass. The same can be said for his finishing, as he shot a career-high 69 percent at the rim, per Basketball Reference.

Brooklyn will face a decision on his future this offseason when he hits restricted free agency.

Sharpe's return could impact Ben Simmons' minutes. The three-time All-Star recently moved to the bench upon Claxton's return to the starting unit. Fernandez has been unwilling to play the pairing together for extended stretches due to their lack of shooting.

Simmons has operated almost exclusively in a five-out offense this season. With Sharpe re-entering the equation as another non-shooting center, Fernandez will face a difficult decision on Brooklyn's bench rotation.