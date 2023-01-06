By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Chicago Blackhawks are slated to face the Arizona Coyotes on Friday in what figures to be a big bounce-back spot for the team. At 8-25-4, with just 20 points on the year, the Blackhawks will look to pick up a win over the lowly Coyotes at home in Chicago. Unfortunately, Patrick Kane has been dealing with an injury, leaving fans wondering; Is Patrick Kane playing tonight vs. the Coyotes?

While Kane told the team he wanted to suit up, the veteran forward will not be available for the Blackhawks on Friday, according to Charlie Roumeliotis. Kane has been dealing with a lower-body injury he picked up early into the new year, and was still not practicing this week. The team had considered him questionable to play on Friday against Arizona, but ahead of puck drop, Kane was ruled out.

Kane sustained the injury during the Blackhawks’ tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 3. He was limited to just 12:57 of time on ice across 13 shifts before exiting the game because of the lower-body knock. He hasn’t missed a game due to the injury, but his absence against the Coyotes will be his first. The Blackhawks are certainly hoping he won’t miss any more.

Kane has featured in all 37 of the Blackhawks’ games this season, recording 27 points including seven goals and 20 assists. He leads the team in total points and assists, while averaging the most time on ice among Blackhawks forwards.

While the 34-year-old is unavailable on Friday, Patrick Kane will have a chance to play again on Sunday against the Calgary Flames.