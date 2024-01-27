Tyrese Maxey s listed as questionable for the 76ers' showdown with the Nuggets.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets are about to square off in one of the most highly anticipated games of the regular season. Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are expected to face off in Denver for the first time since 2019 but a key co-star may not suit up. There is a big question on everyone's mind ahead of the 5:30 PM EST matchup: is Tyrese Maxey playing vs. the Nuggets?

Is 76ers' Tyrese Maxey playing vs. the Nuggets?

Maxey is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report due to a left ankle sprain. The 76ers guard, who is expected to be named an All-Star for his sensational season, has only missed one game so far this season, an early December matchup in Boston when he was dealing with an illness. In 42 games this season, Maxey is averaging 25.7 points, 6.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from deep.

The 76ers and Nuggets faced off almost two weeks ago in Philly, where Embiid bested Jokic in a hard-fought win. In this game, a headliner in the NBA's Rivals Week, Embiid is expected to play, as he is not listed on the injury report despite tweaking his knee in the Sixers' last game. Jokic is listed as probable due to a left eye abrasion.

The Nuggets' Jamal Murray (bilateral shin inflammation), Aaron Gordon (right shoulder sprain) and Reggie Jackson (left toe sprain) are also listed as probable and Julian Strawther (right knee contusion/sprain) has been ruled out.

For the 76ers, Tobias Harris (illness) and Mo Bamba (right knee inflammation) are listed as questionable, Marcs Morris Sr. (left foot plantar fasciitis) is probable and De'Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine stress response) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) are out.

The question of whether Tyrese Maxey is playing will most likely remain unanswered until much closer to tip-off time.