Is U2 still playing at the Sphere?

U2 has not played a show at the Sphere since December 16, 2023. Are they still doing their U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere residency?

What is U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere?

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere is the Irish rock band's first concert residency. They are the inaugural act at the new high-tech Sphere venue.

The venue features a 160,000 square-foot LED screen that has a 16K resolution. This screen projects mind-bending visuals that serve as a backdrop as the band plays.

Is there an opening act?

Unlike U2's recent arena tours, the “Innocence + Experience” and “Experience + Innocence” tours, their Sphere residency has an opening act. Pauli “the PSM” Lovejoy DJs a set from inside of a neon Trabant. As he drives around the arena's floor, songs like the Beatles' “Drive My Car” are played.

It's like the world's biggest nightclub.

The show's setlist

Like U2's “ZooTV” tour in the nineties, the band opens with a segment of Achtung Baby songs. “Zoo Station”; “The Fly”; “Even Better Than the Real Thing”; “Mysterious Ways”; “One”; “Until the End of the World”; “Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses”; and “Tryin' to Throw Your Arms Around the World” open ever show in that order.

The band then plays a four-song set of acoustic songs. Most sets feature a Rattle and Hum selection of songs including “All I Want Is You”; “Desire”; “Angel of Harlem”; and “Love Rescue Me.” Other songs, such as “I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For”; “Sunday Bloody Sunday”; and “City of Blinding Lights” have also made appearances during this part of the set.

After the acoustic set, U2 goes back into Achtung Baby, playing the remaining four songs, “So Cruel”; “Acrobat”; “Ultraviolet (Light My Way)”; and “Love Is Blindness.” At some point during these shows, U2 swapped the order of “So Cruel” and “Acrobat,” perhaps in an effort to pick the tempo up after four acoustic ballads.

The encore of the Sphere shows has stayed the same every night. U2 play some of their recent hits, “Elevation”; “Atomic City” (a tie-in for their Sphere residency); and “Vertigo.” They then go into Joshua Tree hits “Where the Streets Have No Name” and “With or Without You” before closing with “Beautiful Day.”

Why isn't Larry Mullen Jr. there?

U2's founder and drummer, Larry Mullen Jr., isn't present for their Sphere residency.

In his place is Dutch drummer Bram van den Berg of Krezip. While he's obviously no Larry Mullen Jr., he holds his amongst rock legends like Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton.

Why isn't U2 playing Sphere shows right now?

As for the itinerary, U2 is currently on a break from their Sphere shows.

Initially, U2:UV was intended to be five shows from late September to early October. More shows kept getting tacked on as the interest and demand grew, and before long, shows into 2024 were announced.

So for fans hoping to attend, fear not — U2 will resume their shows on January 26, 2024. They will play on January 27 and 31, February 2-3, 7, 9, 10, 15, 17-18, and 23-24. The final two shows of U2:UV will be on March 1 and 2.