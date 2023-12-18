U2's Larry Mullen Jr. has been absent from his bandmates Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton's sides at the Sphere.

If you attend a U2 show at the Sphere, you may notice that Larry Mullen Jr. is not there. Instead, Bram van den Berg is sitting behind Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton. Here's why.

Who is Larry Mullen Jr.?

Back in 1976, Mullen began the band that would become U2. In high school, he posted a message asking for musicians to join his band. First, they were the Hype. Then, they became the Feedback. A couple of years later, they would become the band we now know as U2.

Since then, the band has gone on to release 15 studio albums and win 22 Grammys.

Missing shows

It's rare for U2 members to miss shows. With the exception of one show on their “ZooTV” tour that Adam Clayton missed, the core members have always been present.

However, in December 2022, the writing was on the wall. U2's Sphere residency wasn't announced yet, but surely the plans were in place. Mullen attempted to give a fair warning to fans, telling them he wouldn't be able to play if the band toured in 2023.

Talking to The Washington Post, Mullen revealed that he needed surgery in order to continue drumming. The Washington Posst's Geoff Edgers clarified some of Mullen's comments.

Larry has issues with his neck and elbows. We talked about how sad it was to watch Phil Collins so frail and damaged performing on the last Genesis tour. Larry is not, as he put it, “Happy clappy.” He likes a bit of tension. He never said he was leaving U2 or retiring. — Geoff Edgers (@geoffedgers) November 29, 2022

The health issues aren't new, as Mullen has been asked to take some time off in between tours. Since U2's “360” tour that concluded in 2011, U2 has embarked on several tours. Since 2015, they have embarked on the “Innocence + Experience” tour, the “Joshua Tree” tour (and a 2019 leg), and the “Experience + Innocence” tour. That's four tours in the past decade, and surely it required a lot of Mullen.

“I have lots of bits falling off, elbows, knees, necks, and so during Covid, when we weren't playing, I got a chance to have a look at some of these things,” Mullen said. “So there's some damage along the way.

“So I'd like to take some time, which I will do to get myself healed,” he continued. “And I really enjoy playing and I enjoy the process of playing and being in the company of creative people. I enjoy that. I don't care if that's big or small. It's a bit like the sprout looking for water.”

Granted, in 2022, it didn't really matter if Mullen couldn't play. Bono had just released his memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, and embarked on a solo tour that ended in mid-2022. But once the Sphere shows were announced, it was clear he wouldn't be playing.

The Sphere

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere is the name of the residency. During these shows, U2 plays their Achtung Baby album in full for the first time.

Given the Sphere's technological features, U2 felt like the perfect band to open the venue. Their “ZooTV” tour, the tour in support of Achtung Baby, was a high-tech venture in its own right. They surrounded their stage with TVs and satirized the state of the culture.

It's a shame that Larry Mullen Jr. could not be present during these shows. But U2 found a fill-in drummer who has held his own when it comes to playing the band's biggest hits.

Who's Bram van den Berg?

Bram van den Berg is the drummer of Dutch rock band, Krezip. The band formed in 1997 and were active until 2009. Beginning in 2019, the band reunited and has been active since.

He wasn't the band's original drummer. Van den Berg joined Krezip in 2004 and has been with the group since. Krezip will be embarking on a tour beginning in February while U2 is still playing at the Sphere.

Having seen the show, it's clear van den Berg is no Larry Mullen Jr. It's hard to top one of rock's greatest drummers ever, but he does a fine job filling in. It's also evident that he has a lot of confidence, putting his own spin of the drum lines for songs like “Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses” and “Ultraviolet (Light My Way).”

What's next?

U2 is set to conclude their Sphere residence on March 2, 2024. After that, the band will probably get back into the studio.

Right before the Sphere shows kicked off, Bono gave an update on Mullen. After joking that recording “Atomic City,” U2's latest single, “nearly killed him,” Bono revealed that Mullen is “feeling good. And he can see a way back to fitness but it's going to take time.”

It sounds like it may be a while before U2 fans see Larry Mullen Jr. join Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton again. But there seems to at least be a light at the end of the tunnel.