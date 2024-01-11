The battered Trojans continue to falter as Collier exits early in loss to Washington State.

USC basketball went through another rough game on Wednesday, falling to Washington State 72-64. The loss of the game wasn’t the only concern for the battered Trojans though as star freshman Isaiah Collier left the game early with a hand injury.

USC had to play the final 12 minutes of the game without Collier, on top of the absence of big man Joshua Morgan and senior Boogie Ellis playing through injury. The Trojans dropped to 8-8 and 2-3 in conference play with the loss.

Head coach Andy Enfield did not go into details about Collier's injury so USC fans will have to wait for an update on the star guard. He finished with 12 points as turnovers continue to be an issue for him. He totaled four in 23 minutes on Wednesday.

Collier was the top prospect in the class of 2023 and is projected to be a lottery pick in this summer's NBA draft. His stock has taken a hit as USC's season continues to spiral, but he's put up respectable numbers throughout his first two months in college.

He's started every game so far for the Trojans, averaging 15.4 points and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 50.6 percent from the field. He scored a season-high 26 points in a win over Stanford immediately preceding the Washington State game.

USC falling apart?

USC basketball was ranked to begin the season, but a 1-5 December pushed the Trojans to college basketball mediocrity as conference play began.

The high-profile Trojans have simply not lived up to expectations and there is little time for them to figure things out. A team as talented as USC on paper should be playing in the NCAA tournament. As it stands, Collier, Bronny James and crew won't be dancing come March.

Outside of the injuries and inconsistencies, USC has to navigate their entire schedule with a target on its back. With top-level talent and the kin of basketball royalty on the roster, the Trojans can expect every opponent's best shot every given night.

Depending on the severity of Isaiah Collier's injury, USC basketball may already be packing it in and looking forward to next season.