With the Senior Bowl underway this week, players are looking for an opportunity to boost their draft stock. Per usual, the Senior Bowl is the perfect platform to do just that.

Each year, there are players that turn in strong performances during the weeks. This will ultimately lead to them flying up draft boards.

Whether it be through their play on the field or impressing teams in meetings, the Senior Bowl gives players another opportunity to make their presence felt.

For several players, this Senior Bowl could put them atop of some team’s radars.

Here are four players who could boost their draft stock with a strong performance.

Jaren Hall, BYU, QB

This year’s quarterback class boasts several high-profile players. Bryce Young, Will Levis, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson are all expected to be first-round talents.

But when looking past the initial group of players, several others stand out. This includes BYU’s, Jaren Hall.

Since stepping in as BYU’s QB1 in 2021, Hall has shown legitimate potential. During the 2021 campaign, he threw for 2,583 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. On the ground, he added 307 passing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Following a strong breakout season, Hall looked even better in 2022. He threw for 3,171 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and six interceptions on the year. On the ground, he rushed for 350 yards and three touchdowns.

Hall has all the makings of an NFL talent. He has a big arm and can make plays with his legs. If he can showcase his full skillset this week, he could rise up draft boards.

Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

During his four seasons at Ole Miss, Jonathan Mingo showed that he has all the traits to be a reliable wide receiver. Between his speed, size, and big play capability, he can single-handedly improve an offense.

During the 2022 season, Mingo played the best football of his collegiate career. He recorded 51 receptions for 861 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns while taking the field in 13 games. Mingo proved to be a deep threat for Ole Miss as he also averaged 16.9 yards per reception.

In total, Mingo appeared in 34 games for Ole Miss. Over this time, he recorded 112 receptions, 1,758 receiving yards, and 12 receiving touchdowns.

Mingo could look to be the latest in talented Ole Miss wide receivers. A strong showing at the Senior Bowl could be exactly what he needs.

At times, Mingo looked dominant in the SEC. But there was also room for improvement.

It appears that Mingo could find himself as a day-three pick in the NFL draft. With a strong Senior Bowl, that could potentially change.

Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

During his four seasons at SMU, wide receiver Rashee Rice looked to be one of the most explosive pass catchers in the country. From day one, he played a crucial role in the offense, and this was clear by the numbers that he recorded.

Over four seasons, Rice recorded 233 receiving yards. 3,111 receiving yards, and 25 touchdowns.

In each season, Rice progressively played better. But like many other players, his best performance came in his final season.

Rice played in 12 games during the 2022 season. He finished the year recording 96 receptions for 1,355 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.

With the season that Rice produced, he has already seen himself fly up draft boards. But after the first day of the Senior Bowl, the buzz has grown even more.

If Rice can continue to turn heads, he could quickly become a day-two pick. The Senior Bowl is the perfect opportunity to showcase his full skill set.

Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame

This year’s draft class is deep along the defensive front. Will Anderson Jr., Jalen Carter, Tyree Wilson, and Myles Murphy could all be top 10 picks. But with how Foskey has played in recent seasons, he could still see himself as one of the first taken at his position.

Over his final two seasons at Notre Dame, defensive end Isaiah Foskey became one of the best pass rushers in the nation. He has impacted both the run game, and the passing game, while often finding himself in the backfield.

Through his final 25 collegiate games, he recorded 96 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 20.5 total sacks, and seven forced fumbles.

On day one of the Senior Bowl, Foskey turned heads with his play on the field. He dominated opponents and looked to be ready to compete.

During his time at Notre Dame, he proved to be a force up front. Following another big season, he is still doing just that.

If he can continue to dominate at the Senior Bowl, he could rise significantly.