The New York Islanders have lost in the first round to the Carolina Hurricanes in two consecutive seasons. They enter 2024-25 with a great goalie in Ilya Sorokin, a new coach in Patrick Roy, and a new top-six forward in Anthony Duclair. While there are high expectations, there is one massive flaw the Islanders must fix, blowing third-period leads.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, the Islanders allowed 89 goals in the third period compared to 79 scored. They were outshot 905-747 in the final frame as well. They went 9-11 in their 20 overtime games, which helped them get into the playoffs. The Islanders were 28-1-8 when holding the lead after two periods, which is not terrible but could be improved.

The record when they were tied after two periods was significantly worse at 8-3-6. Getting these games to overtime saved these records from being pitiful and saved their season. Part of the problem was losing this way on the biggest stages, including in the Stadium Series. The Islanders led the Rangers 4-1 in the second period and lost 6-5 in overtime.

The problems did not take a break for the pre-season. In their first exhibition game against the Rangers saw their new top line dominate the first 50 minutes. Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat, and Duclair combined for three goals while Grant Hutton added the fourth to go up 4-1. They gave up five consecutive goals to lose in regulation at Madison Square Garden.

Dumping Lane Lambert for Patrick Roy behind the bench did not help this issue in the second half of the season. They blew multiple leads with Roy as the coach and it continued in the playoffs. The Islanders lost Game 2 to the Hurricanes after holding a 3-goal lead.

How can Islanders fix their third-period problems?

While the Islanders have one of the best goalies in the world, they have massive Ilya Sorokin questions. The star goalie had his worst professional season last year and lost his job by the end of the year. His $8.5 million extension kicks in this year and he can make that contract a bargain by fixing these third-period woes.

The top defensive pair is Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock, as the veterans start another season in Blue and Orange. They are not the defenders on the ice every time in the late stages of the game but after last year, they should be. Matt Martin's turnover against Nashville and Alexander Romanov's brutal shift against Tomas Hertl and the Sharks come to mind. If Pelech, Pulock, or Noah Dobson are handling the puck, these games may be wins.

Anthony Duclair will also help with these third-period issues. While Barzal is a speedster, Duclair has a second gear that very few players in the league have. He is not known as a defensive star but if the Islanders can use him in the breakout game, they will minimize defensive-zone time and cut these collapses out.

These problems are fixable and the Islanders must get them fixed before the season starts on October 10. It would be a great moment to kick off Utah Hockey Club history to mount a third-period comeback against the Islanders. They cannot let that happen on Thursday in the first game in Utah history.

Sorokin will be ready for the opening game, but they do not know if he will play on Thursday. If Semyon Varlamov plays, he takes the burden of making sure this season gets off on the right foot.