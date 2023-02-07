Bo Horvat made his New York Islanders debut after his blockbuster trade and subsequent eight-year extension on Monday night. Horvat and the Islanders came away with a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

After the game, Horvat spoke to the media about his debut. He also took some time to respond to his new president and general manager, Lou Lamoriello.

Lamoriello had an interesting take regarding Horvat’s extension on Sunday. He told the media it was “too long and for too much money.” Horvat seemed to take it in stride on Monday. “He’s not wrong,” Horvat said after the game. “I’ll give him that much.”

The Islanders star didn’t find the scoresheet on Monday. His new linemate, Mathew Barzal, did score the game-winning goal in their victory over the Flyers.

While Horvat didn’t score, Barzal told the media he felt confident the duo would find the mark soon. He believed they were unlucky not to score more on Monday.

“I think we probably could have had three or four [goals],” Barzal said. “Some good possession time. Some good plays. It’s nice — every time Bo had the puck, I had confidence he was gonna make a good play and he did.”

The Islanders have now won three games in a row, bringing them level on points with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Penguins are ahead via tiebreaker, however.

New York heads home for their next game, a matchup with the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. It’ll be Horvat’s second time playing in front of Islanders fans, but his first as a member of the home team. “It’s gonna be exciting,” Horvat said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”