The New York Islanders are off to a 2-1-2 start to the 2024-25 season Their second win came against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday in a nine-round shootout. The elation did not last long, as they quickly got tough news on one of their key forwards. Anthony Duclair left the game with a groin injury and the Islanders got brutal news on the forward on Monday. Newsday's Andrew Gross reported on general manager Lou Lamoriello's press conference.

“Lou says it will be a “long-term” injury for Duclair but not season-ending. More will be known tomorrow after further testing,” Gross posted on social media.

The Islanders signed Duclair this offseason to a four-year contract. They needed a forward to add speed and scoring to their top six and he was a perfect fit. A traditional journeyman, he had finally found solid linemates in Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal. Now, he will miss a large chunk of this season with this injury.

Duclair has had Achilles issues in the past, so this news was not as bad as it could have been for the Islanders. The groin injury is not ideal, but they should get him back in the regular season. How will the Islanders replace him internally until he returns?

Islanders running out of internal options at forward

Julian Gauthier played his first game of the season against the Canadiens and was immediately placed on waivers. He replaced Oliver Wahlstrom on the fourth line because Patrick Roy wanted “everyone to touch the ice,” per Gross. On Monday, Roy buried Gauthier in his press conference. The Hockey News' Stefen Rosner quoted him saying, “I thought he was okay. But Lou and I always talk, and I just expected more from him. I was not comfortable putting him at the end of the game…And I guess that tells you everything.”

Gauthier cleared waivers and will be in the American Hockey League. Matt Martin is on a professional tryout contract and subbed into the lineup on the fourth line in practice. Lamoriello also said that he will not sign a game contract before Tuesday's game against the Red Wings. The one internal option they have is Pierre Engvall.

Lamoriello signed Engvall to a seven-year contract before the 2023-24 season and he did not live up to that deal. He was cut out of training camp and has spent the beginning of the season with Bridgeport. He could be coming up to replace Duclair. Those decisions will be made before Tuesday's game against Detroit.