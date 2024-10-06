The New York Islanders are setting their roster ahead of the 2024-25 season. Pierre Engvall signed a seven-year contract before last season to remain with the Islanders. Although he had a poor season in the first year of the deal, everyone expected he would be back in 2024. On Sunday, Lou Lamoriello waived Engvall, according to TSN's Chris Johnston.

‘Pierre Engvall has been placed on NHL waivers by the Isles,” the insider reported. “He's got six years and $18 million remaining on his contract.”

The Islanders have plenty of questions in their forward unit. Oliver Wahlstrom was a major trade candidate before heading to arbitration. The two sides hammered out a one-year deal, keeping him in New York through his sixth NHL season. He will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights once again next season.

Wahlstrom's lack of playing time was cited as a reason for trading for Engvall during the 2022-23 season. Lamoriello made the deal with his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, for a third-round pick. Engvall was key in getting the team to the 2023 playoffs, where they lost in the first round. They gave Engvall a long, low-money contract to keep him on the roster. Now, Lamoriello has said that he has lost his job.

Lou Lamoriello buries Islanders' Pierre Engvall in press conference

After the announcement, Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello spoke with the media. He spoke about the Engvall decision and where he slipped in the pre-season.

“I think that what happened, simplistically, is that he's a top six, top nine forward, and Maxim Tsyplakov earned his way into that role. Basically, we have to make the best decisions for the best lineup we can put together,” Stefen Rosner from NHL.com reported. “It's as simple as that. It's not that he did anything wrong, but he basically lost the job at this point. He is not a bottom-six player.”

Engvall was beat out by the 24-year-old Tsyplakov, who has never played in the NHL. He made his way from Russia this summer as an international free agent. The Islanders should have space for both of them, as there are still competitions to be won. But for now, Engvall is not on the roster.

Anyone can take Engvall from the Islanders now. If they do, they will be saddled with the six-year, $18 million deal. While the contract is very long, most teams can fit that under their salary cap. If no one claims him, he can be moved to the American Hockey League.