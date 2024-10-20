The New York Islanders are in action on home ice at UBS Arena against the visiting Montreal Canadiens, but they've suffered a significant loss from their lineup.

Forward Anthony Duclair, who is playing in his first season with the Islanders after signing as a free agent during the offseason, departed the game after he fell awkwardly to the ice. He required assistance from his teammates to get off the ice, and he was unable to put any weight on his leg.

Expand Tweet

Duclair has been playing on New York's top line alongside Bo Horvat and Matt Barzal and has registered three points in his first four games with his new club.

Anthony Duclair is in his first season with the Islanders

A native of Quebec, Duclair was originally drafted with the 80th overall selection in the 2013 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers while playing with the Quebec Remparts of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

He began his playing career with the Rangers before being traded to the Arizona Coyotes in 2015 in the deal that brought defenseman Keith Yandle to the Big Apple. After a handful of seasons playing in Arizona, Duclair requested a trade and was sent to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Eventually, he'd sign a one-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets, with whom he'd play 53 games before being traded once again to the Ottawa Senators. He'd later sign a one-year deal with the Senators during the 2019 offseason.

After signing a one-year deal with the Florida Panthers in 2021, he'd parlay that into a three-year contract extension with the club and would later help them reach the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, scoring four goals and seven assists in 22 postseason games during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He was traded during the 2023 offseason to the San Jose Sharks due to salary cap restraints and was later sent to the Tampa Bay Lightning at the NHL Trade Deadline of 2024.

He's scored 148 goals with 158 assists in 567 career games played, while adding five goals and 11 assists in 39 postseason games.