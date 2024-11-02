The New York Islanders have been dealing with non-stop injuries to begin the season and it got worse on their road trip.

Mat Barzal suffered an upper-body injury and returned to Long Island to get further evaluation. On Saturday, the team announced they've placed him on the LTIR and said he'll miss 4-6 weeks. Adam Pelech, Mike Reilly, and Alex Romanov are also hurt, while Anthony Duclair remains out, too.

The Islanders are 4-5-2 so far and beat the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. However, that's when Pelech and Reilly sustained injuries. Barzal last played on Wednesday evening in a loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. It appears the injury may have happened in that game. He hasn't been performing at the level New York needs, scoring just two goals and supplying three assists in 10 games played.

Bo Horvat, who has seven points so far, reacted to the Barzal injury and Friday:

“It [stinks], and it’s not ideal,” the Islanders forward said, via NHL.com. “But again, guys have gone down in the past and the other guys have stepped up, and that’s going to be the exact same thing going forward. We’ve got the guys in here to do it, and we have to get it done.”

Kyle Palmieri currently leads the team with five goals and three assists. Horvat, Maxim Tsyplakov, Noah Dobson, and Brock Nelson remain healthy and they will need to keep producing with Barzal sidelined. Like Bo said, the Isles do have enough guys who can rise to the occasion.

On the other hand, the Islanders have barely won since Duclair went on the shelf and they've struggled to score goals. All of these health issues are far from ideal and will definitely hurt New York.

The Islanders are back in action on Sunday against their rivals, the NY Rangers.