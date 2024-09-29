The New York Islanders have lost in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. The consecutive defeats to the Carolina Hurricanes have shown that they are not at the level of their division opponents. The Islanders need improvements to make another deep run. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, we'll look at the projected roster at forward, defense, and goalie for the Islanders.

The most pivotal position for the Islanders is goaltender. Star Ilya Sorokin is injured and has not taken part in training camp practices so far. He had his worst season as a pro last year, losing his starting job to Semyon Varlamov down the stretch. Sorokin is starting an 8-year, $8.5 million deal this season and must perform to that for the team to succeed. These two will be the goalies, assuming health, on opening night.

The forward unit saw a new member join which will be the key to success this season. Anthony Duclair signed a four-year deal with the Islanders worth $3.5 million per season. In the preseason, he is playing with Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal on the top line. That group combined for three goals in their preseason loss to the Rangers.

With the top line solidified Brock Nelson will continue his role as a goal-scoring second-line center. He has been working with Simon Holmstrom and Kyle Palmieri this preseason. The rest of the group includes returners JG Pageau, Casey Cizikas, Pierre Engvall, Anders Lee, and Kyle MacLean.

The final member of the forward unit is Maxim Tsyplakov. The 25-year-old was signed out of Russia this summer and is set to make the roster. He can be the piece that pushes the Islanders deep into the playoffs.

Islanders defense, division odds, playoff chances in 2024-25

In their competitive window under Lou Lamoriello, the Islanders have been known as a defense-first team. Ryan Pulock and Adam Pelech lead that group as the veteran pieces.

Behind them, Alexander Romanov must improve on his first season on Long Island. While he is still 24 years old, they expect big things out of him. Noah Dobson is 24 as well and is coming off a Norris-caliber season. Mike Reilly and Scott Mayfield make up the last pair. These are the same six defenders from last year.

With that group, the Islanders will compete in one of the toughest divisions in the league. The Rangers just won the President's Trophy, the Devils added a big-time goalie, and the Hurricanes are on a six-year playoff streak. With only three spots guaranteed to the division, the Islanders must start the season hot.

While the Islanders did overtake the Devils last year, that will not be as easy this year. New Jersey came in with massive expectations and stumbled immediately. They did not crack 90 points and suffered tons of injuries on their way to a disappointing missed playoffs. Their goaltending was poor all season long and they filled that need in a big way. Jacob Markstrom was traded to the Devils from the Flames. He will be the starter when the season begins.

In the Wild Card, they will be challenged once again by the Capitals and Penguins. Washington made a ton of deals to improve their team and Pittsburgh just re-signed Sidney Crosby to make another playoff run. While these two rivals are not what they once were, they can still upset the Islanders this season.

On FanDuel, the Islanders over/under point total is 91.5. They eclipsed that number with 94 a season ago. They have the fourth-best odds to win the division at +950 and are +100 to make the playoffs.