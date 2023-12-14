Wednesday night marked the fourth win a row for the New York Islanders.

Noah Dobson and the New York Islanders picked up a big win over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. The Isles have now own four in a row and six of their last seven games. They are playing a good brand of hockey right now, and Dobson believes there is a major behind-the-scenes reason for this success.

Dobson spoke to the media following his team's victory. He mentioned the adversity they have faced as of late, with guys coming and going due to injury. The New York defenseman is certainly impressed with the way his team has carried themselves given the situation.

“It's a mature group. A lot of experienced guys that have been through a lot of situations,” Dobson said, via NHL.com. “So, we've handled it pretty well. A lot of injuries. Guys are in and out. As a group, everyone's kind of coming together to give a little more to pick up the slack, so it's been a couple of big wins here as of late.”

Islanders beat Ducks with late-game heroics

The Islanders won this game thanks to a huge shorthanded goal from forward Simon Holmstrom. Holmstrom's goal marked his league-leading fourth shorthanded goal of the season. The Ducks had their chances in the remaining 93 seconds of the game. However, they couldn't find an equalizer.

This recent streak represents a major turnaround for New York. The Islanders aren't too far removed from a brutal six-game losing streak. In fact, they struggled with capitalizing on good starts to games. Now, New York is just four points back of their intra-state rival New York Rangers for the stop spot in the Metropolitan Division.

The Islanders are hoping to keep this momentum going, especially as the playoff race begins to kick into full gear. New York hits the ice once again on Friday as they take on the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins.