The New York Islanders scored a big 4-2 win over Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road Monday night to add two more points to their season tally. The victory also came just after news broke that Matthew Barzal will be sidelined indefinitely because of an upper-body injury, which means New York will have to ask the others to step up and help cover the void temporarily left by the Isles star center.

Zach Parise was among those who answered the call versus the Penguins, as he recorded a pair of assists in the Islanders’ come-from-behind victory.

“It’s one of those moments where you feel as if…news breaks, and potentially it’s easy to write off a team. But I thought tonight showed a lot about us. We played our asses off and got a much needed win,” Parise said (h/t Kevin Kurz of The Athletic).

The Islanders found themselves trailing early in the Penguins game, with Pittsburgh striking first with a Jake Guentzel goal in the first period. Brock Nelson would tie the game at 1-1 in the second period before Jason Zucker put the Pens ahead again, 2-1, 12 minutes into the frame. The Islanders would take absolute control of the game from that point, as they scored three unanswered goals in the third period, with Parise assisting on the final score of the contest.

The win gave the Islanders 65 points on the season, good for the No. 1 spot in the Wild Card race in the Eastern Conference.

The Islanders will take a rest Tuesday before resuming action on Wednesday at home versus the Winnipeg Jets.