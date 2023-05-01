Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

After spending the last two seasons with the New York Islanders and failing to achieve that elusive Stanley Cup, Zach Parise made it clear on Monday that it’s Long Island or retirement for the 38-year-old.

“Zach Parise hasn’t decided on his future. He’ll take some time. Said it will be Islanders or nowhere. Will be his decision. Said it’s been awesome to be an Islander,” wrote CBS Sports Radio’s Peter Schwartz on Monday.

Parise signed a one-year deal with New York ahead of this season, and becomes an unrestricted free agent after the Isles lost in six games to the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 1.

Tough scene in the @NYIslanders locker room with Zach Parise sitting in his stall, head in hands, and remaining there as his teammates and media vacated the room. He’s 38, pending UFA. Might have been the last ride. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 29, 2023

It’s been a difficult decade for the Minnesota native, who spent the first seven seasons of his career in New Jersey, losing a devastating Stanley Cup Final to the Los Angeles Kings in 2012. That’s the closest he ever got to winning a Stanley Cup ring.

After the 2012 season, he and Ryan Suter signed massive contracts with the Minnesota Wild, and the organization had massive expectations with the two-then superstars. But they were unable to take the team over the playoff hump.

In nine seasons with his hometown Wild, Zach Parise and Minnesota failed to advance past the second-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Wild have only been to the Western Conference Final once, back in 2003.

The Islanders advanced to two straight Eastern Conference Finals in 2020 and 2021, both times losing to the eventual champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Parise wasn’t a part of either of those teams, signing with New York for 2021-22 and failing to advance to the postseason last year before bowing out to the Hurricanes in 2023.

“One of my favorite teammates I have ever played with,” Isles defenseman Adam Pelech said. “I think he can play as long as he wants. I think we are all crossing our fingers that he’ll come back.”

It very well could have been the last ride for Parise, who is either staring down retirement or another season with an Islanders team that as constructed, doesn’t seem to have what it takes to win a Stanley Cup.